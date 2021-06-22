88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Expect delays through Baton Rouge after oversized load breakdown on I-10 W

Tuesday, June 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open but expect heavy delays during the morning Tuesday due to an oversized load breakdown on I-10 W at Acadian.

Lanes were closed around 9:30 Tuesday, causing a traffic jam stretching back to Essen on I-10 W and onto I-12 W before the 10/12 Split.

A truck hauling what appeared to be large piping was stopped along the on-ramp lane against the guard rail of I-10 W at Acadian.  Equipment needed to shift the load around was closing all but one lane - the far, left lane - of I-10 W. 

Click HERE for the live WBRZ traffic map.

