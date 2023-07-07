93°
Expect delays on College Drive as crews make road repairs Friday & Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect blockage on College Drive late Friday into Saturday afternoon as parish workers make repairs to the roadway.
The city-parish announced Friday that the southbound side of College Drive will be reduced to one lane between I-10 and Concord Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Friday and lasting until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Parish transportation officials warned drivers to expect "significant" delays.
