Exiting rain ends stretch of well above average temperatures

On this second day of climatological spring, the average high temperature for the date is now at 70 degrees. Tuesday was not even close to that as about three quarters of an inch of rain fell around the region.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will gradually clear from northwest to southeast overnight. Some clouds may hang on into Wednesday morning—especially south and east of Baton Rouge. Low temperatures will dip below average bottoming out in the upper 30s and low 40s with light north winds. Sunshine will triumph through Wednesday afternoon and guide high temperatures into the low 60s.

Up Next: Thursday will be a duplicate beauty with sun, lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds will return Friday and another fast moving system will spread a period of rain across the area just ahead of the weekend. At this time, showers appear most likely on Friday afternoon and evening followed by clearing early Saturday morning. Overall, the weekend looks nice and seasonable. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Drier and cool conditions will prevail through Wednesday with the sun returning during the late morning to midday hours. Surface high pressure will build in on Thursday with a moderating airmass allowing high temperatures to push back up near normal after a cooler than normal period through Wednesday night. Another upper level trough will race across the southern third of the country Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Compared to Tuesday’s system, a fairly similar scenario is advertised by the forecast models. That is, a quick shot of moderate rain is possible, mainly Friday afternoon and evening, and thunderstorms are unlikely. Surface high pressure will regain control over the weekend with dry and mild weather. As the high shifts east, southeasterly winds will slowly take hold pushing temperatures up early next week and providing some moisture for the next storm system coming by the middle of next week.

