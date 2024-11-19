Exit ramp on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway closed after crash; all lanes now opened

BATON ROUGE - The exit ramp on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway was closed after a crash, according to officials.

Officials say the right lane before the exit was also blocked and congestion is approaching I-10/I-12. All lanes have since been re-opened.

No information on injuries is available at this time.