Executive charged with stealing $7.6M from company

BATON ROUGE - A former corporate executive has been charged with engaging in a scheme to steal more than $7.6 million from a Baton Rouge-based company that provides home health services.



A court filing says 41-year-old David Michael Pitts intends to plead guilty to the wire fraud charge that U.S. Attorney Walt Green's office filed against him on Wednesday.



Pitts was a vice president for Amedisys Inc. from 2005 through July 2014 and was responsible for the company's corporate tax matters.



Green's office says Pitts created a phony company named "Stonehenge Entertainment" to sell fictitious tax credits to Amedisys, then diverted money from those sales to his personal bank accounts through a string of wire transfers.



On its website, Amedisys says it provides home health and hospice care to approximately 380,000 patients annually.