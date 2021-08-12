74°
Executive charged with stealing $7.6M from company

5 years 5 months 2 days ago Wednesday, March 09 2016 Mar 9, 2016 March 09, 2016 4:34 PM March 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

BATON ROUGE - A former corporate executive has been charged with engaging in a scheme to steal more than $7.6 million from a Baton Rouge-based company that provides home health services.
    
A court filing says 41-year-old David Michael Pitts intends to plead guilty to the wire fraud charge that U.S. Attorney Walt Green's office filed against him on Wednesday.
    
Pitts was a vice president for Amedisys Inc. from 2005 through July 2014 and was responsible for the company's corporate tax matters.
    
Green's office says Pitts created a phony company named "Stonehenge Entertainment" to sell fictitious tax credits to Amedisys, then diverted money from those sales to his personal bank accounts through a string of wire transfers.
    
On its website, Amedisys says it provides home health and hospice care to approximately 380,000 patients annually.

