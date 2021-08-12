Latest Weather Blog
Executive charged with stealing $7.6M from company
BATON ROUGE - A former corporate executive has been charged with engaging in a scheme to steal more than $7.6 million from a Baton Rouge-based company that provides home health services.
A court filing says 41-year-old David Michael Pitts intends to plead guilty to the wire fraud charge that U.S. Attorney Walt Green's office filed against him on Wednesday.
Pitts was a vice president for Amedisys Inc. from 2005 through July 2014 and was responsible for the company's corporate tax matters.
Green's office says Pitts created a phony company named "Stonehenge Entertainment" to sell fictitious tax credits to Amedisys, then diverted money from those sales to his personal bank accounts through a string of wire transfers.
On its website, Amedisys says it provides home health and hospice care to approximately 380,000 patients annually.
