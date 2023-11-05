Execution set for Alabama inmate convicted of killing teen

61°
4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AL.com

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has set an execution date for an inmate sentenced to death for the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl.
  
The Alabama Supreme Court set a Feb. 7 execution date for Dominique Ray.
  
Tiffany Harville disappeared from her Selma home in 1995. Her body was found in a field a month later.
  
Ray was convicted in 1999 after co-defendant Marcus Owden testified that Ray stabbed the girl after they picked her up from her home and raped her.
  
Months before his death penalty trial, Ray got a life sentence for the 1994 slaying of two brothers, ages 13 and 18.
  
Another man had been charged in Harville's slaying, but those charges were dropped when Owden confessed to a role in all three killings.

