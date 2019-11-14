Exclusive: 71-year-old hit by driver who was shot talks about surviving crash

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after being released from a hospital Tuesday, a 71-year-old woman recalled the overnight ordeal where she was hit by a car after the driver was shot.

Elouise Nelson was hit after police said the driver of the car that hit her lost control on Dayton Street. The unidentified driver also hit another car after being shot by someone inside the vehicle Monday night.

Nelson was hospitalized after being hit, but was up and walking around a few hours later.

"I'm thankful to be alive and I'm thankful I didn't hit my head on that sidewalk," Nelson said in an exclusive interview with WBRZ about the crash. WBRZ.com broke the story first here.



Nelson said she was walking home after visiting her neighbor when she was hit. Darlene Robinson saw it happen.

"The car came down flying," said Robinson. "He went down this way then he back up and this lady was on the side and he ran into that tree, so it happened so quick."



The driver was also taken to the hospital.



"People were telling me, 'ya lucky,'" Nelson said. "I said, 'no, I was blessed. Wasn't no luck in that.'"