82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sunday

3 hours 20 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, July 11 2020 Jul 11, 2020 July 11, 2020 9:45 PM July 11, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi that will go in effect Sunday from 10 AM through 8 PM.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued because heat index values greater than 113 degrees are expected Sunday. Heat related illnesses are more likely to occur.

TIPS: 

  • Take it easy outdoors
  • Drink plenty of fluids... WATER!
  • Take frequent breaks in the A/C
  • Check on relatives and neighbors
  • NEVER leave children and pets in a vehicle unattended
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days