Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sunday
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi that will go in effect Sunday from 10 AM through 8 PM.
An Excessive Heat Warning was issued because heat index values greater than 113 degrees are expected Sunday. Heat related illnesses are more likely to occur.
TIPS:
- Take it easy outdoors
- Drink plenty of fluids... WATER!
- Take frequent breaks in the A/C
- Check on relatives and neighbors
- NEVER leave children and pets in a vehicle unattended
