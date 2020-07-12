Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sunday

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi that will go in effect Sunday from 10 AM through 8 PM.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued because heat index values greater than 113 degrees are expected Sunday. Heat related illnesses are more likely to occur.

TIPS:

Take it easy outdoors

Drink plenty of fluids... WATER!

Take frequent breaks in the A/C

Check on relatives and neighbors

NEVER leave children and pets in a vehicle unattended

TODAY'S FORECAST: We'll see mostly sunny skies through out the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon hours, but the majority of us will be dry - not getting much relief from the heat. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s with feels like temperatures over 110 degrees. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead: Rain coverage will be minimal the next several days, as we will be under the influence of high pressure. High pressure typically leads to lower rain chances and warmer temperatures and that is what we will continue to see through at least mid next week with highs staying in the mid 90s.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

