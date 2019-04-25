Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Vice President Biden launches 2020 presidential campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race for president.
The vice president under President Barack Obama made the announcement in a video released Thursday morning. The move marks what will likely be the 76-year-old's final opportunity to seek a job he has eyed for more than a generation. He struggled in two previous campaigns.
The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019
One of the most recognizable names in U.S. politics, Biden leads most early Democratic primary polls. But as an older white man who spent a half-century in Washington, it's unclear if he will be embraced by today's increasingly liberal Democratic Party.
Biden faces myriad questions about his past, including recent claims he touched women in an overly familiar manner without their consent. Biden has pledged to be "much more mindful" of respecting personal space.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director