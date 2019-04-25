71°
Ex-Vice President Biden launches 2020 presidential campaign

Thursday, April 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race for president.

The vice president under President Barack Obama made the announcement in a video released Thursday morning. The move marks what will likely be the 76-year-old's final opportunity to seek a job he has eyed for more than a generation. He struggled in two previous campaigns.

One of the most recognizable names in U.S. politics, Biden leads most early Democratic primary polls. But as an older white man who spent a half-century in Washington, it's unclear if he will be embraced by today's increasingly liberal Democratic Party.

Biden faces myriad questions about his past, including recent claims he touched women in an overly familiar manner without their consent. Biden has pledged to be "much more mindful" of respecting personal space.

