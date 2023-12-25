Ex-Trump campaign official withdraws nomination for Ag post

63°
6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 02 2017 Nov 2, 2017 November 02, 2017 10:21 AM November 02, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Des Moines Register

WASHINGTON- A former Trump campaign official who has been linked to the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller has withdrawn his nomination for an Agriculture post.

Sam Clovis says in a letter to President Donald Trump dated Thursday that he does "not want to be a distraction or a negative influence." Clovis cites what he calls "relentless assaults on you and your team" that "seem to be a blood sport."

This week, it was revealed that Clovis had communications with George Papadopoulos, who's admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries.

Questions have been raised about Clovis' qualifications to serve as the Agriculture Department's chief scientist. He is a self-described skeptic of climate change.

