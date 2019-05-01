88°
Ex-Texas A&M football player gets life in prison for murder
DALLAS (AP) - A former Texas A&M football player has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a Dallas jogger who was hacked to death with a machete in 2015.
A Dallas County jury found Thomas Johnson guilty of murder Tuesday for the seemingly random killing of David Stevens and returned the sentence Wednesday. Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by.
Years of legal dispute focused on whether Johnson was mentally competent to stand trial. The 25-year-old former wide receiver pleaded not guilty but the defense called no witnesses.
Johnson's lawyers asked for leniency saying he was not in his right mind during the attack.
