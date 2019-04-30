85°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Texas A&M football player found guilty of murder
DALLAS (AP) - A former Texas A&M football player accused of hacking a Dallas jogger to death with a machete in 2015 has been convicted of murder.
A Dallas County jury swiftly returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in Thomas Johnson's trial in the killing of David Stevens after the former wide receiver's legal defense declined to call a single witness.
Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by. Prosecutors have said the 25-year-old Johnson confessed to the seemingly random killing and that DNA evidence also pointed to his guilt.
The verdict, which came a day after the trial began, follows years of legal dispute over whether Johnson was mentally competent to be tried.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Organization geared at helping sick children to hold crawfish boil, car show
-
Deadline reached for manufactured housing units, residents to move out
-
Bluebonnet Blvd. closed due to overturned cement truck
-
Iberville Parish president rejects Army Corps' possible flood control project
-
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam