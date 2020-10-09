Ex-Republican Gov. Crist running for Congress as a Democrat

Image: Tampa Bay Times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist is running for Congress as a Democrat in an attempt to return to politics after losing a U.S. Senate bid in 2010 and the governor's race last year.



Crist made the announcement Tuesday in his hometown of St. Petersburg.



Crist served as governor from 2007 until 2011 but decided to run for Senate instead of seeking a second term. He dropped out of the Republican primary after falling behind to eventual winner Marco Rubio and ran as an independent.



He later registered as a Democrat and challenged Republican Gov. Rick Scott last year, losing in a close election after Scott pumped about $13 million into his campaign in the final week. Crist hopes to replace U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who is running for Senate.