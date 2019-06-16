92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ex-officer gets 4 years for stealing from evidence room

Sunday, June 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associate Press
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana police sergeant has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from the evidence room he supervised.
  
District Attorney Warren Montgomery says 46-year-old William Jones Jr. got concurrent four-year sentences for one count of malfeasance in office and two of theft of a firearm.
  
Jones worked for the department that polices the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, a 24-mile (39-kilometer) bridge between Metairie (MET-uh-ree) and St. Tammany Parish.
  
Montgomery said Friday that a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Jones in May, and he was sentenced Thursday.
  
Jones was accused of stealing cocaine, $6,300 cash and two guns. He was fired after his arrest three years ago.
