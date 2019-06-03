Ex-officer charged in misconduct against woman on probation

Image: WTVA-TV

TUPELO, Miss. - A former Mississippi probation officer is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and text messages to a woman he was supervising.

WTVA-TV reports that 52-year-old Thomas Speaks was arrested Friday and booked into the Lee County jail on two felony counts of conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with an offender under correctional supervision and one misdemeanor count of obscene electronic communications.

Speaks' bail was set at $10,000. It's unclear if a lawyer represents him.

He was arrested after a judge ruled following a Tuesday hearing that there was probable cause that Speaks had committed a crime. That's required in Mississippi before certain officials can be criminally charged.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Speaks resigned Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says a woman on probation reported Speaks.