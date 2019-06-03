74°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-officer charged in misconduct against woman on probation
TUPELO, Miss. - A former Mississippi probation officer is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and text messages to a woman he was supervising.
WTVA-TV reports that 52-year-old Thomas Speaks was arrested Friday and booked into the Lee County jail on two felony counts of conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with an offender under correctional supervision and one misdemeanor count of obscene electronic communications.
Speaks' bail was set at $10,000. It's unclear if a lawyer represents him.
He was arrested after a judge ruled following a Tuesday hearing that there was probable cause that Speaks had committed a crime. That's required in Mississippi before certain officials can be criminally charged.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Speaks resigned Wednesday.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says a woman on probation reported Speaks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back once again
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night