87°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. convicted of rape
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last year in San Diego County.
A jury returned the verdict Monday in San Diego Superior Court in Vista but was continuing to deliberate on two more counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.
He also was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.
Winslow faces up to life in prison.
All five women testified at the trial.
Defense attorneys argued the women invented the allegations to prey on his wealth. Prosecutors say he felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.
Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Talented pup sings along with wind chime
-
Judge lowers bond for man indicted in killing of LSU basketball star...
-
Charges upgraded for Baton Rouge teen accused in shooting after father dies...
-
Over 100 coolers delivered to families in need after last week's storms
-
Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 in Breaux Bridge
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field