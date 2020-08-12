81°
Ex-mayor of Louisiana town charged with malfeasance
MONROE, La. (AP) — The former mayor of a Louisiana town has been charged with malfeasance in office.
The News-Star reports that former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland was taken into custody Tuesday, following an indictment by a grand jury Friday.
The charge followed a November report by the state Legislative Auditor’s Office that said Breland may have violated state law by directing the town to make expenditures of $3.1 million in bond proceeds that were inconsistent with the stated purpose of the bond.
It was not clear if Breland had an attorney who could speak for him. The News-Star reported his bond was set at $25,000.
