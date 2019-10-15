84°
Ex-LSU frat member's sentencing postponed another month

Tuesday, October 15 2019
Source: The Advocate
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The sentencing for Matthew Naquin, the ex-LSU fraternity member convicted in the hazing death of Max Gruver, has been pushed back another month, court records show.

The 21-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16 for his negligent homicide conviction. However, a report from The Advocate says the sentencing is delayed due to an illness by a member of the Naquin family.

Naquin is now scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.

He faces up to five years in prison. He's currently out on bond.

