Ex-Louisiana jailer gets prison in contraband delivery plot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana corrections officer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for taking thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for delivering contraband including pills and cellphones.
Citing a U.S. Attorney's statement, The Daily Town Talk reports 39-year-old Bryon A. Wyatt, of Marksville, was sentenced Tuesday. He was convicted last year of accepting bribes to smuggle contraband to prisoners.
The U.S. Attorney's Office statement says Wyatt worked at the Federal Correctional Complex in Pollock and accepted the bribes in 2014. It says Wyatt would contact an inmate to set up an exchange and then people outside the prison would pay Wyatt and provide him with the contraband.
The statement doesn't say how Wyatt was caught or whether others in the scheme faced punishment.
