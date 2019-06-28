Ex-fencing coach convicted in case involving student

72°
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A retired fencing coach in Louisiana has been convicted of attempted molestation of a juvenile.
  
The conviction was based on allegations involving a student that date back roughly 17 years.
  
Shreveport news outlets report that 72-year-old Sharron Settlemire was convicted Thursday. She had faced a molestation charge at trial but the jury came back with the lesser charge of attempted molestation.
  
Settlemire is to be sentenced on July 3. She faces up to 7½ years in prison.
  
Settlemire retired from Caddo Magnet High School in 2002. She was arrested in the molestation case in 2017 after the victim, now in her 30s, came forward.
