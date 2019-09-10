93°
Ex-CEO of mine that blew up, killing 29, indicted

4 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 13 2014 Nov 13, 2014 November 13, 2014 2:26 PM November 13, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The former CEO who oversaw the West Virginia mine that exploded in 2010, killing 29 people, has been indicted on federal charges related to a mine safety investigation.

U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin said a federal grand jury indicted former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship on Thursday.

The charges include conspiracy to violate mandatory federal mine safety and health standards; conspiracy to impede federal mine safety officials; making false statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission; and securities fraud.

The indictment alleges Blankenship conspired to violate mine safety and health standards at the Upper Big Branch Mine from January 2008 until April 2010, when an explosion at the mine killed 29 coal miners.

