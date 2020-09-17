Ex-boyfriend on the run after deadly overnight shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man wanted on a slew of charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Joyce Drive. Investigators believe Davyon Bentley, 24, shot and killed Brenda Mullens, 40, after an argument at her home.

Mullens was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Bentley allegedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting and is still on the run, police said. He was already wanted on charges of home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and simple criminal damage to property at the time of the shooting.

Bentley is now facing additional charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD.