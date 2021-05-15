Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny, according to federal court documents.
Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, of Laredo, admitted in a signed plea agreement Friday in U.S. District Court in Laredo to conspiring to bring the woman into the country.
Walker was a Customs and Border Protection officer on Jan. 2 when she used another officer’s computer login information to help the woman enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery said in a statement.
In exchange for the plea, federal prosecutors said felony counts of illegally transporting the woman into the U.S. and lying to investigators will be dismissed.
“Walker intended for the woman to illegally enter the country and work for her as a housekeeper and nanny,” Lowery said. “Walker also lied to authorities. She falsely stated Trevino was her biological aunt and denied processing her entry or employing her in her home.”
Walker faces up to 10 years in prison with sentencing scheduled for August 9.
