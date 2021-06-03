Everyone has a chance to see a shower before the sun goes down

More afternoon showers in the forecast for your Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures started in the low 70s this morning and they will max out in the mid-80s this afternoon. Thick clouds or a little bit of rain will drop temperatures into the upper 70s. Showers will start up as early as 11 am and continue on and off through the evening. Most of the activity will clear up as the sun goes down. Overnight conditions will be warm and muggy with cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees. REMINDER The WBRZ Weather Team forecasts rain coverage. 60% = 60% of the viewing area will see rain.

Up Next: Afternoon rain coverage will be 40-60% every afternoon for the next 7 days. Any showers or storms that bubble up will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you need to mow the lawn or do any outdoor work, the morning hours will be mostly dry on Friday and Saturday. When it’s not raining, temperatures will trend in the mid-80s with summerlike humidity. This weekend will be a lot of the same. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies, humid conditions, and a few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. An additional 2-4 inches of rain expected through the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are no active storms currently. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

