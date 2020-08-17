Evangeline Street house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a vacant home within the 4300 block of Evangeline Street was intentionally set on fire early Monday (August 17) morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to the blaze shortly after 5 a.m. where they found the outside of the home in flames.

Firefighter say it appears the fire started under the home and flames crept up through the floor. Because of this, firefighters had to cut through the home's floors to get the blaze under control.

Officials say no one was living in the home at the time of the incident and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with pertinent information about this arson-related incident is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.