Evacuations underway in Zachary neighborhood due to high water
ZACHARY - Emergency responders are evacuating a neighborhood in East Baton Rouge amid severe weather Friday morning.
The Zachary Fire Department says it is assisting with evacuations in the area of Barnett Road due to high water in the area. The department says it's also responding to a reported lightning strike in the area.
Residents are advised to use caution if they use any roadways in the area.
