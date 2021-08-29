77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Evacuation traffic clogs I-10 through Baton Rouge Saturday

3 hours 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 6:48 AM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - I-10 was gridlocked Saturday as people fled Hurricane Ida.

Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map

Click HERE for a stream of traffic messages 

Stream WBRZ newscasts here

There were pockets of bumper-to-bumper traffic from Ascension through Lafayette.  The most traffic was seen Saturday morning through East Baton Rouge where traffic started at the Ascension-EBR parish line.  Traffic was slow through EBR, over the river and into West Baton Rouge on I-10 West.

Trending News

There was stop-and-go traffic across the I-10 Basin Bridge westbound and through Lafayette Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days