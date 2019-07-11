89°
Latest Weather Blog
Evacuation orders issued for parts of Jefferson, Lafourche, and Plaquemines parishes
Officials are advising residents in certain areas to evacuate as heavy rain moves in.
According to WWL-TV, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Grand Isle, Jefferson Parish, and parts of Plaquemines Parish.
A voluntary evacuation has been called for parts of Lafourche Parish. The voluntary evacuation order is in effect for areas south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and for Port Fourchon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broome discusses storm preparations in EBR ahead of severe weather
-
Residents in Central laying sandbags ahead of potential severe weather
-
EBR preps for possible tropical depression
-
Ascension Parish finalizes action plan amid severe weather threat
-
Sandbag stations busy throughout Livingston Parish Wednesday