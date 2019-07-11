Evacuation orders issued for multiple parishes ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

Officials are advising residents in certain areas to evacuate as heavy rain moves in.

According to WWL-TV, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Grand Isle, Jefferson Parish, and parts of Plaquemines Parish.

A voluntary evacuation has been called for parts of Lafourche Parish. The voluntary evacuation order is in effect for areas south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and for Port Fourchon.

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Edwards say voluntary evacuations had been issued for East Feliciana Parish along the Amite River and Ponchatoula below Hwy 22.