Evacuation order lifted in Garyville after massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery

GARYVILLE - Residents in parts of St. John Parish were forced to evacuate their homes Friday morning after a pillar of fire erupted from a storage tank the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville.

Officials with St. John the Baptist Parish said around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to what they described as a naphtha release and a fire at one of the refinery's storage facilities. Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture commonly used as a solvent in soaps or varnishes.

St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard declared an emergency and ordered the evacuation of a two-mile radius around the fire. That order was lifted around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Aerial video shared with WBRZ showed towering flames and massive smoke plume coming from a large tank at the facility.

Emergency responders said the fire was contained to the refinery's property and there were no injuries. The fire was still going as of around 2:30 p.m. but had been contained, officials said.

The smoke plume was also captured on satellite imagery shared by the National Weather Service.

Air monitoring was reported to be taking place as a precaution. No off-site impacts were detected and all regulatory notifications have been made, according to the parish.