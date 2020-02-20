Eunice man arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles

Kevin Briscoe Photo: Louisiana State Police

EUNICE – On Wednesday, a Eunice man was arrested for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images.

Earlier this year, Troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

The suspect, 41-year-old Kevin D. Briscoe of Eunice, Louisiana, shared illicit images of children with investigators that were acting in an undercover capacity.

On Feb. 19, the Louisiana State Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence.

Investigators found that Briscoe, who is a registered sex offender, was in possession of images of child sex abuse.

He was arrested and charged with pornography involving juveniles (second offense) and booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Facility.

The Louisiana State Police urges anyone with information on these types of crimes to contact their offices at 1-800-434-8007.