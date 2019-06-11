Ethics complaints lodged against Bill Cassidy

BATON ROUGE - Democrats have filed ethics complaints against Republican Senate candidate Bill Cassidy, alleging he misrepresented his medical work for the LSU hospital system.



Complaints were filed Wednesday by the Louisiana Democratic Party, through a University of New Orleans faculty member, and by the American Democracy Legal Fund.



Cassidy is the front-runner in Saturday's runoff against Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu. At issue is the $20,000 taxpayer-funded annual salary Cassidy has received from LSU, which provides care to poor and uninsured patients, after his election to Congress.



Landrieu accuses Cassidy of getting paid for doing little work.



The Democratic groups allege in complaints to the Office of Congressional Ethics that Cassidy didn't properly report his LSU income to the House and violated ethics restrictions on outside work.



Cassidy says he did nothing improper.