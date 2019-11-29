Ethel residents flock to Windy Hills Tree Farm for 'Green Day'

ETHEL - In the East Feliciana town of Ethel, the day after Thanksgiving is known as Green Friday.

Lisa Peairs, the owner of Windy Hills Christmas tree farm near State Highway 10 and FM 963.

She spoke to WBRZ regarding the day, saying, "The cars were line up waiting to get in before we opened for business."

Every year, the business opens its doors for the season on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In recent years, Peairs has noticed that an increasing amount of her customers are young.

"The millennial group are going back to basics," Peairs said. "They are going back to nature. Everbody's interested organic, going back to the farm."

One of Peairs customers, Ryan Fabre, says he's been a Windy Hills customer for the past seven years, when his youngest child was only a year old.

"We just come every year, the day after thanksgiving," Fabre said. "We come to get a tree every year. Take the family out and get the whole experience, cut the tree down," Fabre said.

Windy Hills remains open throughout the holiday season, closing it's doors only when they sell out, which usually happens before Christmas Day.