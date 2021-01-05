Ethel man killed in Monday night East Feliciana Parish crash

ETHEL - According to Louisiana State Police, a 61-year-old man from Ethel was killed in a crash on Monday (Jan. 4) night.

Police say Russell Landon was behind the wheel of a pickup truck headed north on LA Hwy 19, just south of LA Hwy 956, in East Feliciana Parish when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Ford Taurus that was headed south on LA Hwy 19.

After Landon's pickup truck collided with the Taurus, it overturned in the middle of the highway and was hit by a passing 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to Louisiana State Police, Landon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene, authorities say.

In their report, police add that the drivers of the Taurus and Silverado were wearing seatbelts and sustained moderate injuries. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The tragic crash remains under investigation and in accord with procedure, police say toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.