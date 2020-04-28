Ethel authorities, State Fire Marshal investigate suspicious death of man found in burning mobile home

EAST FELICIANA PARISH- State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are working with the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding a trailer fire Ethel where one man was found dead.

Authorities say the fire occurred within the 8100 block of West Lakeshore Drive around 10:30 p.m. last Friday and once first responders with the East Feliciana Fire Department arrived on scene they located the man's body inside of the home.

Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the extensive damage to the trailer, the assessment of the scene remains ongoing and investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

However, witness statements and evidence collected from around the scene have led detectives to consider the fire suspicious.

This investigation remains active and this article will be updated as authorities work to gather more pertaining to the case.