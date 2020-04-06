ESPN to feature historic 2006 Saints vs. Falcons game Monday night

NEW ORLEANS – The iconic first Saints football game back in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina will be replayed on ESPN Monday night.

The game featured the Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons with a packed stadium – more than 70,000 were in the Dome for the return of football to the stadium and the city just more than a year after the storm devastated the region.

“[It was] a game not remembered for its competitive esteem, but one that will forever symbolize the healing of a city,” NFL.com reported.

It was a game to remember – including Steve Gleason's blocked punt. It also featured the first game with Drew Brees as the quarterback and head coach Sean Payton.

The game will be seen on ESPN at 7 p.m. central Monday (April 6).

"We are excited about the ESPN rebroadcast of our 2006 homecoming game against Atlanta," team owner Gayle Benson said in a statement.

The game is being played again as ESPN looked for ways to program its network without sports amid a shutdown in regular life because of coronavirus.

Benson said the spirit of making it through 2005 and 2006 will be the guiding light in this crisis.

"That game was such a magical experience and a symbol of what we can overcome and accomplish as a community. Our resilience, strength and care for one another is what defines New Orleans and is what will get us through this crisis just as we have overcome so many before.

The Saints won the game 23-3.

Click HERE to watch the WBRZ sports report from just before kickoff on September 25, 2006.

Check back later for postgame coverage from the WBRZ archive.