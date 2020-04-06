78°
ESPN to air historic 2006 Saints vs. Falcons game, Monday night

Monday, April 06 2020
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

On Monday night football fans will be able to relive the night the Saints returned to the Superdome post-Katrina. 

ESPN will air their memorable 2006 game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday at 7 p.m. 

