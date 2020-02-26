53°
ESPN's Ben Baby joins Sports 2's Matt Trent to talk everything Joe Burrow & NFL Combine
ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby joins Matt Trent from Indianapolis to discuss the latest on Joe Burrow.
The conversation ranges from the criticism surrounding Burrow's hands to not throwing at the combine, and then delves into how Burrow feels about playing in Cincinnati.
