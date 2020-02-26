53°
ESPN's Ben Baby joins Sports 2's Matt Trent to talk everything Joe Burrow & NFL Combine

4 hours 52 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 12:12 AM February 26, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby joins Matt Trent from Indianapolis to discuss the latest on Joe Burrow.

The conversation ranges from the criticism surrounding Burrow's hands to not throwing at the combine, and then delves into how Burrow feels about playing in Cincinnati. 

