ESPN reports Pelicans hire new head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Stan Van Gundy has been hired as the seventh head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans according to reports from ESPN on Wednesday.
Van Gundy has been working as a television analyst since his last coaching job in the NBA, where he was the president of basketball operations and coach of the Detroit Pistons from 2014 through 2018.
The 61 year-old Van Gundy has a 523-384 record with head coaching gigs in Miami, Orlando and Detroit. His teams have made the playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons.
In his 11 seasons in the league, Van Gundy's teams have finished in the top half of the league 10 times in defensive rating.
The Pelicans have a young but talented roster and Van Gundy's firm coaching style and how it jives with the team will be a key piece to any potential success.

