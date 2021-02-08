Latest Weather Blog
ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez passes away at 58
A respected journalist with ESPN passed away Sunday (Feb. 7), CNN reports.
The news outlet referred to a statement from ESPN, stating that longtime sports reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58.
ESPN and Sports Content Chairman James Pitaro praised Pedro's expertise in his field and mourned the loss of his colleague, saying, "Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all."
Best known for his coverage of Major League Baseball, Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and 22 All-Star Games throughout his career, ESPN said.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter Sierra, and two sons named Rio and Dante.
According to Gomez's family, he passed away while at home.

