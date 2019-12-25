ESPN reporter, Edward Aschoff, dies at 34

Edward Aschoff, ESPN reporter Photo: Shutterstock/Radar Online

Edward Aschoff, one of ESPN's college football reporters, passed away on Christmas Eve, which also happened to be his 34th birthday.

ESPN released a statement on Aschoff's death, saying, "We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague, Edward Aschoff. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy."

The network says Aschoff died after a brief stint with an illness, but fails to go into details regarding the nature of the illness.

A few weeks ago, however, Aschoff tweeted that he was battling pneumonia.

Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs. — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 5, 2019

According to ESPN, Aschoff began working for the sports network as an Atlanta-based reporter. He later moved to Los Angeles in 2017, where he took on an expanded national role that included television coverage.

Aschoff and his fiancée were planning to marry in New Orleans, in April of 2020.