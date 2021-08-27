ESPN: New Orleans Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback for Week 1

Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS - The National Football League reported Friday that "the Jameis Winston era is set to begin in New Orleans," and moments later ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted, "QB1," with a photo of Winston.

ESPN says Winston will replace Drew Brees as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback in Week 1 when they host the Green Bay Packers.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints back in 2020 that was worth just $1.1 million plus incentives and signed another one-year deal this year.

The 2021 deal was worth $5.5 million guaranteed, plus another $7 million in possible incentives that he now has a better chance of reaching.

ESPN reports that Winston's start in New Orleans' second preseason game was his first start ever with the Saints and he greatly appreciated thet opportunity, saying, "I was just thankful. These opportunities don't come too often. A whole year of not starting a football game."

Winston continued, "That's what I said in our team prayer, like, 'Lord, thank you for this opportunity.' ... He's the one that did it, the lord did it for me. And I missed it man. I missed going out there and leading the pack. That's fun, that's fun stuff."