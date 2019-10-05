77°
ESPN bringing Gameday to Baton Rouge next Saturday
BATON ROUGE – ESPN announced its popular college football program Gameday will be live from Baton Rouge for the LSU-Florida game next weekend.
The show has a cult following with people gathering behind the hosts for hours as the show previews the day’s games.
People hold signs with one-liners, taking digs at competing sports teams using topical suggestions.
