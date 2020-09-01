91°
ESPN announces start times for some LSU football games

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - ESPN has unveiled kickoff times for many upcoming SEC football games, including two of LSU's match-ups.

According to the network, LSU at Vanderbilt will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. The next LSU game on the ESPN slate will be the Tigers at Florida on Oct. 17. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m..

The season-opener, which is not scheduled to air on ESPN, will be Sep. 26 at Tiger Stadium when the Tigers take on Mississippi State.

You can view the full schedule of SEC games on ESPN here: https://lsusports.net/news/2020/9/1/espn-announces-sec-football-schedule.aspx

