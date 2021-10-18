Escapee from Juvenile Detention Center gets hefty bond for breakout

BATON ROUGE - Jordan Pough is facing a bond of $160,000 on several charges after he and four others broke out of the Juvenile Detention Center in Baton Rouge last week. Pough's charges include assault on a correctional officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

"I was very surprised. It's a very unusual event," LSU Law Professor Jack Harrison said.

Harrison worked as a juvenile public defender out of the detention center for 14 years.

"There have been escapes, but nothing like that. It's generally been when someone is out in the yard, and they found some way to get out, over the fence," Harrison said.

Harrison says the juvenile detention center is a safe facility, adequately staffed and has never been overcrowded.

But the suspects who escaped were there on serious charges, ranging from murder to robbery.

"This faculty is entirely capable of handling all the youth who come into the facility. Even violent offenders like these guys," Harrison said.

But Harrison expects officials will make changes after this recent escape that he says will prevent guards from being overpowered and assaulted.

"I know that it will be investigated, and they'll analyze it to see what kinds of practices they might need to adjust," Harrison said.

If Pough makes bond, he could be put under house arrest with an ankle monitor.