Escaped zebra in Tennessee evaded police for hours, got tasered

Photo: Whiskey Riff

COOKEVILLE, Tn. - Officers had to chase down a zebra Friday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., law enforcement officers were called to West Cemetery Road to capture the animal, which had escaped from the Triple W Livestock Auction.

The zebra ran onto Highway 11, according to the Cookeville Police Department report. Officers tried different methods of capturing the zebra, including "unsuccessful attempts" to taser it at one point.

The zebra was eventually cornered and guided onto a transport trailer around 7:15 a.m., without injury or property damage.