Escaped Mississippi inmate recaptured after being sighted near Louisiana border
WOODVILLE, Miss. - Deputies recaptured a man who escaped from Mississippi Department of Corrections custody and was last seen near the Louisiana border.
Christopher Diaz, 32, escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center Wednesday and was still taken back into custody Thursday morning. He left without warning and prompted a search by law enforcement, including the Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team.
Officials did not specify how Diaz escaped.
