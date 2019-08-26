Escaped inmate captured by Baton Rouge Police

UPDATE: Officials say Bailey was taken back into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

*****

BATON ROUGE - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who walked away from his work detail at the Department of Corrections headquarters in Baton Rouge Monday.

The department says 39-year-old Grant Bailey, Jr. walked off the site around early Monday afternoon. He is serving a 50-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder and an additional 10-year sentence for theft.

He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute on July 1, 2019, and began his work detail at DOC headquarters on July 11, 2019.

Bailey was last seen at Department headquarters around 1 p.m. today, he was discovered missing approximately an hour later.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bailey is asked to call Dixon Correctional Institute at 225-634-6000, 225-634-1200, or 225-360-5142.